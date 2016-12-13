Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

G Matt Murray made his third straight start Monday against the Coyotes.

G Matt Murray earned a 32-save shutout Monday as Pittsburgh overwhelmed the Coyotes 7-0. Murray, still a rookie in terms of Calder Trophy eligibility despite helping Pittsburgh win the Stanley Cup last season, improved to 11-2-0 with his second shutout of the season, the third of his career.

D Steve Oleksy was scratched Monday against the Coyotes.

C Sidney Crosby, who scored a goal for the fourth consecutive game, has an eight-game point streak.

C Evgeni Malkin had two assists Monday against Arizona to extend his point streak at home to 12 games.

C Eric Fehr was scratched Monday against the Coyotes.

C Nick Bonino registered a goal and an assist Monday in the Penguins' 7-0 win over the Coyotes.