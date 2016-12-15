Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

G Matt Murray made a career-high 41 saves in the Penguins' 4-3 overtime win against Boston on Wednesday. He improved to 12-2-0.

LW Conor Sheary recorded a goal and an assist Wednesday as the Penguins beat the Bruins 4-3 in overtime.

RW Bryan Rust scored his first career overtime goal as the Penguins won their season-high seventh game in a row, 4-3 over the Bruins on Wednesday.

D Justin Schultz recorded a goal and two assists Wednesday as the Penguins beat the Bruins 4-3 in overtime. He has five goals and 12 points over the past eight games. "He's quietly just playing real effective hockey for us at both ends of the rink," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's helping us offensively the last few weeks here. That's helping us get wins here, but we've been real pleased with his overall game."

C Evgeni Malkin assisted on the Penguins' winning goal in overtime Wednesday vs. Boston, extending his point streak at home to 13 games.