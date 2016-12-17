FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
#First Republic News
December 18, 2016 / 4:44 AM / 8 months ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Matt Murray, who made 27 saves, had his personal five-game winning streak stopped. "I've just got to make that save," he said of the game's lone goal. "I could probably be a little bit more aggressive on him. But (Dumoulin) did a good job taking away both (pass) options and left me with the shot. He had a pretty good angle, but I still could have played it a little better."

D Trevor Daley exited in the second period and did not return for the third. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan had no update on Daley's status.

C Sidney Crosby, who leads the NHL with 21 goals, went his second straight game without a goal for the first time this season and had a nine-game point streak broken.

