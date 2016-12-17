Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

G Matt Murray, who made 27 saves, had his personal five-game winning streak stopped. "I've just got to make that save," he said of the game's lone goal. "I could probably be a little bit more aggressive on him. But (Dumoulin) did a good job taking away both (pass) options and left me with the shot. He had a pretty good angle, but I still could have played it a little better."

D Trevor Daley exited in the second period and did not return for the third. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan had no update on Daley's status.

C Sidney Crosby, who leads the NHL with 21 goals, went his second straight game without a goal for the first time this season and had a nine-game point streak broken.