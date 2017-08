G Matt Murray gave up six goals on 23 shots before he was replaced in the third period of a 7-1 loss at Columbus on Thursday. It was the worst start of his short career.

C Sidney Crosby scored his NHL leading-23rd goal Thursday night, but the Penguins were routed 7-1 at Columbus.

G Marc-Andre Fleury entered in the third period Thursday and stopped four of the five shots he faced in the Penguins' 7-1 loss at Columbus.