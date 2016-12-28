Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

D Justin Schultz has seven goals this season and 17 points in his last 14 games after scoring in Pittsburgh's 5-2 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday. With the teams skating four-on-four and the clock winding down on the middle period, Crosby zipped a pass to Malkin over the Devils' blue line. Malkin dropped a pass to Justin Schultz, and the Penguins defenseman weaved his way in on left wing before wiring a snap shot past New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider with 5.4 seconds remaining to put Pittsburgh ahead 3-2. "(Malkin) made a good play, dropping it, and I had some room, and saw a little room up there, and I was lucky enough that it went in," Schultz said.

C Sidney Crosby scored his NHL-leading 25th goal and added two assists in Pittsburgh's 5-2 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday. Crosby, who worked feverishly on a backcheck earlier on the shift, skated the full sheet of ice and buried Conor Sheary's feed for the well-earned tying goal.

C Evgeni Malkin recorded a goal and assist, including the 800th point of his NHL career, in Pittsburgh's 5-2 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday. With the Penguins on a power play, Malkin buried a cross-ice feed from Crosby for his 15th goal of the season and milestone 800th career point. "It's a good number," Malkin said. "I'm glad I scored a goal here and we win. It was very important. I want more. Every day, every practice, every game, I want to play hard and try to do my best."