Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

D Olli Maatta (illness) missed a second successive game Wednesday.

G Matt Murray made 25 saves before leaving with a lower-body injury Wednesday in the Penguins' 3-2 win over the Hurricanes. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said he might not know the extent of Murray's injury until Thursday, but Murray was on the bench during the third period.

D Brian Dumoulin is out four to six weeks with a broken jaw that occurred when he was struck with a puck during the third period Tuesday night in New Jersey.

LW Carl Hagelin scored the go-ahead goal with 4:15 remaining as Pittsburgh recorded a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

C Sidney Crosby scored for the fifth consecutive game, his NHL-leading 26th goal in 31 games, on a one-timer off D Justin Schultz's pass Wednesday against Carolina.

G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 19 shots he faced after replacing injured Matt Murray at the start of the third period, and the Penguins emerged with a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes on Wednesday.