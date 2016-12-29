FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 30, 2016 / 3:24 AM / 8 months ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Olli Maatta (illness) missed a second successive game Wednesday.

G Matt Murray made 25 saves before leaving with a lower-body injury Wednesday in the Penguins' 3-2 win over the Hurricanes. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said he might not know the extent of Murray's injury until Thursday, but Murray was on the bench during the third period.

D Brian Dumoulin is out four to six weeks with a broken jaw that occurred when he was struck with a puck during the third period Tuesday night in New Jersey.

LW Carl Hagelin scored the go-ahead goal with 4:15 remaining as Pittsburgh recorded a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

C Sidney Crosby scored for the fifth consecutive game, his NHL-leading 26th goal in 31 games, on a one-timer off D Justin Schultz's pass Wednesday against Carolina.

G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 19 shots he faced after replacing injured Matt Murray at the start of the third period, and the Penguins emerged with a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.