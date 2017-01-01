Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

LW Conor Sheary's goal in the final minute of regulation helped Pittsburgh defeat Montreal 4-3 in overtime Saturday.

G Tristan Jarry was called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) due to G Matt Murray's lower-body injury. Jarry started two games during the preseason, getting a shutout in each.

RW Patric Hornqvist scored, giving him three goals and two assists in his last three games on New Year's Eve.

C Sidney Crosby, shadowed by Shea Weber during the defenseman's 800th NHL game, didn't score a goal for the first time in six games. He leads the NHL with 26 goals in 32 games.

G Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves and is 6-0-1 in his last seven decisions.

D Kris Letang returned after sitting out seven games with a lower body injury. The Penguins were 4-1-1 during his absence.

C Evgeni Malkin scored on a power play 1:54 into overtime. "That shot was unbelievable, and it takes an unbelievable shot to beat him (Price)," Penguins D Justin Schultz said. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan called Malkin's line drive of a shot "a goal scorer's goal." Malkin also added an assist and shares the NHL points lead (43) with Edmonton's Connor McDavid.