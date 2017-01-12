FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2017 / 3:39 AM / 7 months ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Matt Murray, who missed two games with a lower-body injury, was cleared to return and served as the backup Wednesday with G Tristan Jarry going down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

D Chad Ruhwedel (illness) did not play Wednesday night against Washington.

G Tristan Jarry was sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday with Matt Murray returning from a lower-body injury.

D David Warsofsky was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday. He did not play Wednesday night against Washington.

RW Phil Kessel was credited with two assists for the Penguins in a 5-2 loss at Washington on Wednesday.

G Marc-Andre Fleury made 25 saves for the Penguins in a 5-2 loss at Washington on Wednesday.

