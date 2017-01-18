FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
January 19, 2017 / 3:34 AM / 7 months ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Brian Dumoulin could be returning soon. Dumoulin has been sidelined since late December with a broken jaw. He will travel with the team on its two-game road trip to Montreal and Carolina although he has not been medically cleared.

F Matt Cullen is expected to miss three to four weeks after being hit by a shot on his right skate on Monday. Cullen, 40, has eight goals and nine assists in 43 games, and he has not missed an NHL game since the 2014-15 season. Cullen is the Penguins' fourth-line center, as well as their top penalty killing forward and a respected player in the dressing room.

