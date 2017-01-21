Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

G Matthew Murray made 27 saves and took a shutout into the third period of the Penguins' 7-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday night.

F Conor Sheary scored twice and the Penguins produced their second huge offensive output of the week in a 7-1 romp past the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. "We've been pretty opportunistic," Sheary said. "We're getting goals at key times of games to get momentum."

C Matt Cullen, a former Carolina player, missed the second game of what might be a monthlong absence with a foot injury.