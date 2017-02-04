G Matt Murray has compiled a 15-2-2 career regular-season record at PPG Paints Arena.

D Brian Dumoulin recorded his first point since returning to the lineup on Jan. 24 after missing 10 games with a broken jaw.

D Justin Schultz has notched 31 points (8G-23A) in his last 28 games.

F Phil Kessel notched his fourth three-point (2G-1A) effort of the season to extend his point streak to three games (3G-2A). He has 29 points (11G-18A) in his last 27 games. Kessel became the first player chosen in the 2006 draft to appear in 800 NHL games. He was chosen fifth-overall by Boston. He has recorded 626 career points in those 800 games.

F Matt Cullen notched an assist in his first game back after missing the previous six due to injury.

D Trevor Daley has registered points (1G-1A) in back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 10-14, 2016.

F Patric Hornqvist has scored five goals in his last five games. Twelve of his 15 goals this season have come on home ice.

D Kris Letang has points in nine of his last 14 games (2G-11A). He recorded his seventh multi-point (2A) effort of the season.

F Nick Bonino scored his eighth goal of the season and now has points in back-to-back games (1G-1A).