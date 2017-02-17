D Olli Maatta left during the second period. Maatta departed after being struck in open ice by Lowry in front of the Jets' bench at the 8:56 mark. Coach Mike Sullivan did not have an update on his status.

LW Carl Hagelin remained sidelined for the fifth consecutive game due to a concussion. He participated in Thursday's morning skate and said he was "moving in the right direction."

D Justin Schultz left during the second period. Schultz left at the 4:24 mark after being slammed from behind into the right-wing boards of Winnipeg's zone by Byfuglien. Coach Mike Sullivan did not have an update on his status.

C Sidney Crosby scored his 1,000th career point Thursday vs. the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena.

C Sidney Crosby notched three points, one of them the 1,000th of his career and another a goal in overtime Thursday vs. the Jets.

D Kris Letang appeared in his 600th career game.

C Eric Fehr returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in Tuesday's 4-0 home win against the Vancouver Canucks.