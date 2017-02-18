Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

D Olli Maatta is expected to be sidelined six weeks after undergoing surgery on his hand. The 22-year-old Finn injured his left hand after being crunched into the boards by Winnipeg forward Adam Lowry on Thursday in the Penguins' 4-3 overtime victory over the Jets. Maatta has recorded one goal, six assists and a plus-17 rating. He has 17 goals and 47 assists in 219 career contests -- all with the Penguins -- since being selected with the 22nd overall pick of the 2012 draft.

D Steve Oleksy was recalled by the Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday. Oleksy, 31, has set up a goal and recorded 22 penalty minutes in nine NHL appearances.

D Ian Cole netted his fourth goal of the season after an assist from Evgeni Malkin. Malkin won a faceoff in the offensive zone back to Cole, who fired a harmless looking wrist shot that fluttered past Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was screened. "It was a tight game. It was a back-to-back and the second game and we played pretty good," said Malkin.

D Cameron Gaunce was recalled by the Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday. Gaunce, 26, notched a pair of assists and a plus-3 rating in three games with Pittsburgh earlier this season.

D Justin Schultz has been diagnosed with a concussion after being hit by Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien on Thursday. The 26-year-old Schultz, who is the league's concussion protocol, is sitting out Friday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and is questionable to face the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Schultz has collected nine goals and 30 assists and a plus-31 rating in 56 games. The 26-year-old is in the midst of his first full season with Pittsburgh after spending parts of four seasons with the Edmonton Oilers.