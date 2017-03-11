Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

D Justin Schultz played his first game in Edmonton since being traded to the Penguins late last season. Schultz had a plus/minus rating of minus-78 in 248 career games for the Oilers. He is plus-36 in 89 career games for the Penguins.

F Evgeni Malkin received credit for a weird goal after his slap shot trickled past Cam Talbot. The puck sat in the crease. Malkin waved at the loose puck and missed. Then Connor McDavid made a wild attempt to clear the puck, and it banked off Talbot and went into the net. Malkin now has nine points in his last four games.

F Nick Bonino, who had a hat trick in Wednesday's victory over Winnipeg, opened the scoring at 5:42 of the first period. Bonino banged home a pass from Scott Wilson with Oilers goalie Cam Talbot sprawled on the ice following the initial shot from Justin Schultz.