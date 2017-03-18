Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

F Jake Guentzel's seven points (4G-3A) in March ties him with Mitchell Marner (TOR) for first in the NHL among all rookies.

F Carter Rowney recorded his first career NHL goal and multi-point game (1G-1A), as well as the game-winner.

D Derrick Pouliot was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. The 23-year-old Pouliot has been held off the scoresheet in eight games with Pittsburgh this season.

D Justin Schultz has 42 points in his last 45 games (12G-30A) after collecting an assist Friday.

D Ron Hainsey was ruled out of the game against the New Jersey Devils. Hainsey is week-to-week with an upper-body ailment. He sustained the injury during the third period of Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

F Phil Kessel opened the scoring for the Penguins, giving him 41 points (16G-25A) in his last 47 games.

C Sidney Crosby's assist on Jake Guentzel's goal tied him with Jaromir Jagr for second place on the team's all-time assist list with 640. Crosby recorded his 7th multi-goal game of the season (2G). He is now tied with Brad Marchand for the league lead in goals with 37. Crosby's 12 power play goals rank t-4th in the NHL. He has scored in all four games against the Devils this season (4G).

F Evgeni Malkin has been ruled out of the game against the New Jersey Devils due to an upper-body injury. Malkin briefly took part in Friday's morning skate before exiting. The former Hart Trophy winner has collected 33 goals and 39 assists this season despite missing seven games due to a lower-body injury.

F Nick Bonino recorded his fifth goal in the past six games.