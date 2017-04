G Matt Murray made 29 saves for the Penguins. Murray made a couple of big saves when the game was scoreless. He got his left pad on a hard, low shot by Ottawa forward Alexandre Burrows at 4:27 of the first period and made a glove save from a sitting position on a hard shot by Ryan Dzingel from the slot at 7:30.

C Jake Guentzel sat out with a concussion after taking a hit from Buffalo Sabres D Rasmus Ristolainen on Tuesday.

C Nick Bonino scored a power-play goal at 9:21 of the second period.