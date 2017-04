D Kris Letang will undergo surgery for a herniated disc in his neck, the Penguins announced Wednesday. Letang, 29, will miss the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs, with an expected recovery time of four to six months. He has not played since Feb. 21, missing the Penguins' last 20 games. The native of Montreal contributed 34 points (five goals, 29 assists) in 41 games this season.