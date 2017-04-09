FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
April 10, 2017 / 2:43 AM / 4 months ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Olli Maatta (hand) and C Evgeni Malkin (shoulder) are close to returning from their injuries but did not play Saturday.

G Tristan Jarry and C Kevin Porter were called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Saturday, an indication that players could be rested as the team prepares for the playoffs. Porter was in the lineup on Saturday and Jarry backed up G Marc-Andre Fleury.

C Jake Guentzel put the Penguins ahead 3-2 with his 16th goal of the season on a harmless-looking shot that deflected off the skate of Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner at 6:51 of the third.

C Kevin Porter and G Tristan Jarry were called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Saturday, an indication that players could be rested as the team prepares for the playoffs. Porter was in the lineup on Saturday and Jarry backed up G Marc-Andre Fleury.

C Evgeni Malkin (shoulder) and D Olli Maatta (hand) are close to returning from their injuries but did not play Saturday.

