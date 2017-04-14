Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

G Marc-Andre Fleury will start Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan announced on Thursday. Fleury, 32, was pressed into action in the opener of the series on Wednesday after rookie Matt Murray sustained a lower-body injury in warmups. Sullivan did not offer a timetable for a return for the 22-year-old Murray. Fleury didn't miss a beat in his first start since last Thursday, recording 31 saves as Pittsburgh skated to a 3-1 victory over Columbus. Game 2 is Friday night in Pittsburgh.