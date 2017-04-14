FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 15, 2017 / 2:10 AM / 4 months ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Marc-Andre Fleury will start Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan announced on Thursday. Fleury, 32, was pressed into action in the opener of the series on Wednesday after rookie Matt Murray sustained a lower-body injury in warmups. Sullivan did not offer a timetable for a return for the 22-year-old Murray. Fleury didn't miss a beat in his first start since last Thursday, recording 31 saves as Pittsburgh skated to a 3-1 victory over Columbus. Game 2 is Friday night in Pittsburgh.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.