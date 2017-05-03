Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

LW Conor Sheary (concussion) will miss Wednesday's Game 4 against the Capitals. Sheary was injured in Game 3 when he collided with teammate Patric Hornqvist.

C Sidney Crosby (concussion) will miss Wednesday's Game 4 against the Capitals. Crosby was cross-checked in the head by D Matt Niskanen in the first period of the Capitals' 3-2 victory in Game 3. Crosby missed the rest of Monday's contest and was re-evaluated on Tuesday. "He's very upbeat, he's very positive" coach Mike Sullivan said. "We're very optimistic and hopeful we'll get him back in a timely fashion."