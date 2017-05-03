FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
May 4, 2017 / 2:48 AM / 3 months ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Conor Sheary (concussion) will miss Wednesday's Game 4 against the Capitals. Sheary was injured in Game 3 when he collided with teammate Patric Hornqvist.

C Sidney Crosby (concussion) will miss Wednesday's Game 4 against the Capitals. Crosby was cross-checked in the head by D Matt Niskanen in the first period of the Capitals' 3-2 victory in Game 3. Crosby missed the rest of Monday's contest and was re-evaluated on Tuesday. "He's very upbeat, he's very positive" coach Mike Sullivan said. "We're very optimistic and hopeful we'll get him back in a timely fashion."

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.