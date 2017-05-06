Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

C Sidney Crosby returned to practice for the Penguins on Friday, four days after suffering a concussion during Game 3 of the playoff series against the Capitals. Crosby participated in the full practice and said how he feels upon awaking Saturday will help him know whether he can play later that night in Game 5. The Penguins hold a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference second-round series. "Having gone through this, I'd like to think I'm pretty aware of my body at this point," Crosby told reporters. "I understand the importance of making sure you're good before you come back. I have a lot of belief in our staff here. ... I trust them. I trust the process you have to go through."