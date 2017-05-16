FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
May 16, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 3 months ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RW Bryan Rust left Game 2 on Monday after he took a big hit from Senators D Dion Phaneuf and fell backward onto the ice. There was no immediate update on his status postgame.

LW Carl Hagelin (lower-body injury) returned after missing two games. He had an even rating in 11:16 of ice time Monday against Ottawa in Game 2.

D Justin Schultz appeared to hurt his right arm or shoulder falling into the end boards behind the Penguins' net on Monday. There was no immediate update on his status postgame.

LW Chris Kunitz played in his 150th career playoff game Monday, becoming the sixth active player to reach that number.

RW Phil Kessel, who had gone three games with no points, and he had just one point, a goal, in his previous five games, scored the winner in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday, a 1-0 victory over Ottawa.

D Trevor Daley (lower-body injury) continues to skate on his own, but he didn't play in Game 2 vs. Ottawa on Monday.

RW Patric Hornqvist was scratched Monday after leaving the pregame warmup early. Hornqvist did not practice Sunday.

G Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves for his second shutout of the playoffs and second in three games as Pittsburgh beat Ottawa 1-0 on Tuesday in Game 2. It was his 10th career postseason shutout.

