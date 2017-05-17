FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
May 18, 2017 / 3:16 AM / 3 months ago

Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RW Bryan Rust (upper body) is questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. He is day-to-day. Rust left Game 2 when he was hammered by Senators D Dion Phaneuf. Rust was dazed and continues to be evaluated, per coach Mike Sullivan.

D Justin Schultz (upper body) is questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. He is day-to-day. Schultz left Game 2 after slamming into the boards awkwardly after being hit by Senators F Mike Hoffman. His injury is believed to be a shoulder.

D Trevor Daley is out for Game 3 against the Senators after missing the past four games. He has not played since he was injured against the Capitals in Game 5 of the second round.

RW Patric Hornqvist (upper body) is questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. He is day-to-day.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.