Pittsburgh Penguins - PlayerWatch

RW Bryan Rust (upper body) is questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. He is day-to-day. Rust left Game 2 when he was hammered by Senators D Dion Phaneuf. Rust was dazed and continues to be evaluated, per coach Mike Sullivan.

D Justin Schultz (upper body) is questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. He is day-to-day. Schultz left Game 2 after slamming into the boards awkwardly after being hit by Senators F Mike Hoffman. His injury is believed to be a shoulder.

D Trevor Daley is out for Game 3 against the Senators after missing the past four games. He has not played since he was injured against the Capitals in Game 5 of the second round.

RW Patric Hornqvist (upper body) is questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. He is day-to-day.