G Matt Murray, who suffered an injury prior to Game 1 of Pittsburgh's opening round series vs. Columbus, made his first playoff start since Game 6 of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final. He went 15-6 (2.08 GAA, .923 SV%, 1 SO) during last year's postseason to guide the Penguins to their fourth championship. Jhe made 24 saves to earnt eh win Friday.

D Chad Ruhwedel was run over by Bobby Ryan, and Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Ruhwedel suffered a concussion on the play.

F Jake Guentzel had two assists Friday. He continues to lead all rookies with 9-7--16 this postseason (16 GP). His 16 points are five shy of the NHL rookie record for a single playoff year, set by Minnesota's Dino Ciccarelli in 1981 (14-7--21 in 19 GP) and matched by Philadelphia's Ville Leino in 2010 (7-14--21 in 19 GP).

D Brian Dumoulin recorded his third career goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (45 GP) -- he has two goals in 163 career regular-season appearances.

C Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist Friday. Crosby, who ranks third with six goals and 11 assists this postseason (15 GP), is one helper shy of becoming the 22nd player in NHL history to collect 100 playoff assists (55-99--154 in 139 GP).

C Evgeni Malkin skated in his 140th career playoff game (all w/ PIT) to tie Jaromir Jagr for the most in Penguins history.