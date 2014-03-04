Preview: Penguins at Predators

The Nashville Predators will have a familiar face behind the mask when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Two-time Vezina Trophy finalist Pekka Rinne has been confirmed to receive the start after being sidelined since Oct. 22 as he addressed an E. Coli infection following hip surgery. The Finn reported no issues after stopping 33-of-35 shots during a two-game conditioning stint with Milwaukee of the American Hockey League.

“Psychologically, it’s good for the franchise, the coaches, management and the fans to know Pekka Rinne has kind of come full circle, even though he’s still got a ways to go,” coach Barry Trotz told The Tennessean. Rinne’s return comes at an opportune time for Nashville, which certainly can use a helping hand as its postseason aspirations are in jeopardy after dropping four of its last five (1-2-2) to fall into the basement of the Central Division. Although Pittsburgh is winless in three straight (0-1-2), it doesn’t have to fret too much about its standing as it leads Atlantic Division-leading Boston by three points for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (40-16-4): James Neal scored his team’s lone goal in a 5-1 loss to Chicago at Soldier Field on Saturday night. Neal joined Brandon Sutter by collecting a goal and an assist in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 home triumph over Nashville on Nov. 15. Evgeni Malkin, who notched two assists in that contest, saw his six-game point streak come to an end Saturday.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (26-25-10): Carter Hutton, who was making his eighth consecutive start, made 17 saves in Nashville’s 3-1 setback to Winnipeg on Saturday. Speaking of goaltenders, the Predators placed Devan Dubnyk on waivers on Monday. Gabriel Bourque scored his team’s lone goal in the last meeting with the Penguins, but the 23-year-old hasn’t tallied since Dec. 21 versus Montreal.

OVERTIME

1. Sutter reportedly has been a common name used in trade talks involving Vancouver’s Ryan Kesler. “It’s always a tough time of year for guys,” Sutter told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “... It’ll be nice to get that day over with so we can worry about the stretch run.”

2. Both teams went 0-for-6 on the power play in Saturday’s setbacks.

3. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby was held off the scoresheet for the third time in six games on Saturday but has recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven career meetings with Nashville.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Predators 1