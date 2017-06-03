Preview: Penguins at Predators

Home cookin' traditionally provides a bountiful feast for the Nashville Predators, who hope the change of scenery goes a long way in altering results when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Music City has been a safe haven for the Predators, who are 7-1 in these playoffs at Bridgestone Arena and winners of 11 of their past 12 playoff contests.

Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban is confident that victory will be on the menu Saturday, providing what is tantamount to a guarantee as well as bulletin-board material for his opponent. "There's no question. We're going to win the next game, and then we'll move forward," said the outspoken Subban, who has seen his team outshoot the Penguins 64-39 -- only to be outscored 9-4 in losing the first two contests of the best-of-seven series. Jake Guentzel has been responsible for both game-winning goals of the series, scoring with 3:17 remaining in Game 1 and setting an NHL rookie record for a playoff year with his fifth such tally in Wednesday's 4-1 victory. The 2-0 series lead is a familiar one for Pittsburgh, which also claimed that advantage last year before skating past San Jose in six games to capture its fourth Stanley Cup in franchise history.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, CBC, Sportsnet, TVAS

ABOUT THE PENGUINS: While the 22-year-old Guentzel leads the league in goals (12), fellow forward Evgeni Malkin added to his advantage in points (26) by scoring a goal in his second straight contest Wednesday to send beleaguered Pekka Rinne to the showers. The 2012 Hart Trophy winner has recorded six points (three goals, three assists) in his past five games. Chris Kunitz is doing quite well in his own right by matching a career high with three straight multi-point performances in the playoffs, during which he has collected two goals and five assists.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS: Although coach Peter Laviolette "politely" reiterated Friday that he and his coaching staff do not publicly discuss lineup changes, Rinne likely will be in net for Game 3 despite being shredded for eight goals on 36 shots in the first two contests. The three-time Vezina Trophy finalist has permitted just 13 tallies en route to winning seven of eight playoff games at Bridgestone Arena to go along with a 1.54 goals-against average and .947 save percentage. "It's going to be a tremendous lift," Laviolette said of playing at home. "I think the playoffs, everything ratchets up and becomes even better, a more explosive environment."

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh LW Conor Sheary has scored a goal and set up two others during his three-game point streak.

2. Nashville C Filip Forsberg leads the team with eight goals and 15 points in the playoffs, but has been held off the scoresheet and is a minus -2 in the Stanley Cup Finals.

3. Penguins C Nick Bonino missed Friday's practice due to a lower-body injury and is a game-time decision for Saturday's contest.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Penguins 2