Fleury, power play lead Penguins to victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After blowing a two-goal lead in the final 2:39 of regulation Thursday night and losing in overtime at Detroit, the Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t going to let Saturday night’s advantage slip away.

The Penguins scored two power-play goals early in the third period and rode goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for the rest of the game and handed the Nashville Predators their first regulation loss, a 3-0 decision at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

Center Sidney Crosby scored a first period goal and assisted on both third period markers, while Fleury (4-2-0) stopped 25 shots for the 29th shutout of his career as the Penguins (4-2-1) snapped a two-game losing streak.

“We talked about it between periods,” Fleury said of protecting the lead. “We talked about learning from what we had done. Then we went out and got a couple on the power play.”

Pittsburgh came into the game with the NHL’s best power play. After taking only one minor through 40 minutes, Nashville drew two offensive-zone penalties and the Penguins capitalized.

After left winger Eric Nystrom went off for holding at 1:04, center Evgeni Malkin deflected a Crosby pass by goalie Pekka Rinne at 2:03. Former Pittsburgh left winger James Neal hooked center Zach Sill at 3:50 and right winger Pascal Dupuis cashed in with a backhander from the slot at 5:25, basically ending the game’s competitive phase.

In seven games, the Penguins are 10 of 26 with the man advantage.

“It’s just execution,” Crosby said. “Every team has a lot of talent and a lot of skill, but you have to find a way to execute and make plays. We did a good job of that tonight, especially the (second) power-play goal. Finding a way to sneak one in was big for us.”

While Pittsburgh continues to generate offense when its opponents are shorthanded, the Predators (5-1-2) haven’t found much success while playing a man up. They misfired on all three power plays, including two in the second period, and are 2 for 26 in eight games.

First-year coach Peter Laviolette, whose team earned points in the first seven games, feels Nashville has enough pieces to become effective with the man advantage.

“Every team has a stint when the power play isn’t working,” he said. “I hope this is our stint, but we have to get through it. We’re working on it every day and giving it the attention it deserves, but it does need to get better.”

A roaring crowd of 17,218 greeted the Predators and they buzzed Fleury early, squeezing off three quick shots in one frenetic sequence. But the Penguins started choking off the neutral zone shortly after Crosby swatted a rebound by Rinne at 6:21 of the first period for his fifth goal.

Nashville managed only eight shots over the last 16 minutes of the first period and the entire second period. It was outshot 22-12 through 40 minutes before chasing the game after Pittsburgh’s power-play tallies.

“I think we turned the puck over a little bit too much,” Laviolette said. “And it seemed like we didn’t react well after Crosby’s goal. We had some scoring chances, but we didn’t get them on net. You have to at least get them on net to get a second or third chance, if not a goal.”

Neal, who was acquired from the Penguins June 27 for right winger Patric Hornqvist and center Nick Spaling, beat Fleury with a slap shot almost midway through the third. But it clanged off the goal post.

Hornqvist drew a secondary assist on Crosby’s goal. Both Hornqvist and Spaling drew starts in their return to Nashville, drawing warm applause.

As the game progressed, though, Pittsburgh quieted the place to library level.

“We didn’t give them much in the first and second,” Crosby said. “Third period, they played desperate, but when Flower (Fleury) plays the way we does, it gives us a lot of confidence.”

Rinne (5-1-1) finished with 23 saves for Nashville, which starts a six-game road trip Wednesday night at the Edmonton Oilers.

NOTES: Pittsburgh reassigned C Andrew Ebbett and D Scott Harrington to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL on Friday. They were recalled Wednesday, but neither played in the two games for which they were eligible. ... Nashville C Matt Cullen (upper-body injury) remains day-to-day, but has been a full participant in practice. Cullen hasn’t played yet this season. ... Penguins D Robert Bortuzzo (lower-body injury) skated in practice Saturday morning, but missed his seventh straight game. ... The Predators’ 12 points in their first seven games is five off the franchise record for October, set in 2005.