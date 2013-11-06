Preview: Penguins at Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins look to continue their recent domination of the New York Rangers when the Metropolitan Division rivals collide at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Pittsburgh, which has won eight of its last nine meetings with New York, posted its fourth straight win overall on Saturday, a 3-0 triumph over Columbus. Chris Kunitz scored to extend his goal streak to four games but has missed the team’s last two practices for undisclosed reasons.

New York saw its three-game winning streak come to an end with a 2-1 loss to Anaheim on Monday. Captain Ryan Callahan notched an assist and registered a team-high six hits in his return from a seven-game absence due to a broken thumb. The Rangers, who are 2-1-0 on their four-game homestand, will travel to Columbus for Thursday’s contest before returning to New York for four of their next five tilts.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (11-4-0): While Kunitz and captain Sidney Crosby lead the team with eight goals, former Hart Trophy winner Evgeni Malkin is doing his best to keep his spirits up even though he has just three this season. “I think it’s close,” Malkin said on Tuesday. “The last couple of games I’ve had great chances, a couple posts. I just need one goal and continue to keep it going.” Crosby has collected five assists during his four-game point streak and NHL Second Star of the Week Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to vie for his league-leading 11th win on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (6-8-0): Top-line forward Rick Nash (concussion) isn’t likely to face either Pittsburgh on Wednesday or his former Columbus team on Thursday. Dealt prior to the 2012-13 season, Nash didn’t face the Blue Jackets during the lockout-shortened campaign. Henrik Lundqvist, who made 23 saves on Monday, has permitted just five goals in his last four games and is expected to split time with Cam Talbot as the Rangers play on back-to-back nights.

OVERTIME

1. New York went 4-for-11 on its power play during a three-game stretch before going 0-for-3 on Monday.

2. After yielding at least one goal with the man advantage in three straight games from Oct. 25-28, the Penguins have killed off all seven short-handed situations over their last three contests.

3. Rangers rugged RW Derek Dorsett missed practice on Tuesday with a maintenance day, but coach Alain Vigneault dismissed the idea that he would sit out Wednesday’s tilt.

PREDICTION: Penguins 2, Rangers 1