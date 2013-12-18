Preview: Penguins at Rangers

The New York Rangers needed five contests to taste victory on their franchise-high nine-game homestand. Winning their second straight could be a tall task as the Eastern Conference-leading Pittsburgh Penguins pay a visit to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. New York improved to 1-3-1 on its homestand as Benoit Pouliot scored in the seventh round of a shootout in the team’s 4-3 triumph over Calgary on Sunday.

Henrik Lundqvist, who will get the start on Wednesday, came up big in his first meeting with Pittsburgh by stopping 28 shots in a 5-1 victory on Nov. 6. The Penguins have been riddled with injuries but still managed their fourth straight victory and ninth in 10 outings with a 3-1 decision over Toronto on Monday. Captain Sidney Crosby scored the game-winning goal to increase his point streak to 11 games and his league-leading total to 47 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (24-10-1): New York assistant Ulf Samuelsson will see a familiar face on the opposing bench as son Philip made his NHL debut with Pittsburgh on Monday. The younger Samuelsson was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League in the wake of injuries to top defensemen Brooks Orpik (concussion), Paul Martin (lower body), Rob Scuderi (ankle) and Kris Letang (upper body). Former Hart Trophy winner Evgeni Malkin is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (16-17-1): Derek Stepan scored on Sunday to snap a 10-game goalless drought and netted just his second since tallying against Pittsburgh in the teams’ first meeting. Chris Kreider has done his best to pick up the slack, scoring five times in his last eight games to move within one tally of Brad Richards for the team lead. Richards notched two assists in the teams’ first meeting and has recorded 41 points (nine goals, 32 assists) in 39 career games versus the Penguins.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh had won four straight overall and defeated New York in eight of nine contests prior to the teams’ first meeting.

2. New York is 0-for-11 on the power play over its last four games.

3. The Penguins placed Jayson Megna (lower body) on injured reserve and recalled fellow C Brian Gibbons from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Penguins 2