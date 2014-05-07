Preview: Penguins at Rangers

With questioning his postseason performance becoming a rite of spring in some circles, Marc-Andre Fleury has quelled that talk by posting back-to-back shutouts to help the Pittsburgh Penguins seize a 2-1 advantage in their Eastern Conference second-round series versus the New York Rangers. The Metropolitan Division champions look to push the Rangers to the brink of elimination when they visit Madison Square Garden for Game 4 on Wednesday. After recording 22 saves in a 3-0 triumph in Game 2 on Sunday, Fleury turned aside 35 shots the following day to register his franchise-best eighth career postseason shutout.

“I’ve won a lot of hockey games with Marc-Andre Fleury in net, during the regular season and when our team won a Stanley Cup in 2009,” Penguins coach Dan Bylsma said after his team’s 2-0 victory in Game 3. “I don’t know who the doubters are and when the questions started about his play ... but I can tell you he wins hockey games for us.” Traditionally, a punchless power play goes a long way toward losing hockey games as well, with New York failing on all 13 opportunities with the man advantage in the series and 34 straight overall.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS: Sidney Crosby tucked the puck past Henrik Lundqvist on Monday, the first time the Pittsburgh captain had done so since helping Canada claim the gold against Sweden at the Sochi Olympics. His country’s allegiance notwithstanding, Crosby snapped a 13-game postseason goal-scoring drought and also lightened the load of any undo pressure. “It’s nice not having to answer (media questions) about it, to be honest,” the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award finalist said. “It’s one game. In the playoffs, you have to be able to turn the page quickly. It’s nice to finally score.”

ABOUT THE RANGERS: Coach Alain Vigneault took a shot at the league’s powers-that-be for putting his club in position to play five games in seven nights, becoming the first team to do so in the postseason since 1989. “We were forced to play a stupid schedule, and I‘m real proud of how our guys handled it,” Vigneault said. The Rangers could receive a boost from the potential return of Chris Kreider, who has missed the last 19 games following surgery on his left hand. Vigneault said he would talk to the doctors before answering any questions on Kreider’s availability.

1. New York LW Rick Nash led the team with 26 goals in the regular season but has yet to score in the playoffs. He has tallied just once in 22 postseason games with the Rangers.

2. Pittsburgh LW Jussi Jokinen has scored in consecutive contests to highlight his career-best seven-game playoff point streak.

3. New York is trailing in a series for the first time this postseason.

PREDICTION: Rangers 2, Penguins 1