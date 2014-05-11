Preview: Penguins at Rangers

After getting booed off the ice in their last outing at Madison Square Garden, the New York Rangers look to stave off elimination for the second straight contest when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round series. New York was blanked in back-to-back outings before limping to a 4-2 setback in Game 4, prompting fans to vent their frustration toward the home team - notably struggling star Rick Nash. The Rangers hit the road and kept their season alive on Friday as Derick Brassard collected two goals and an assist in a 5-1 victory.

Chris Kreider and defenseman Ryan McDonagh each recorded a power-play goal and an assist, with the former ending the Rangers’ 0-for-36 skid with the man advantage. While Pittsburgh remains in prime position to advance to the conference final for the second straight year and fourth time in seven seasons, it knows it’s best not to look too far ahead. “They came out like a team whose season is on the brink,” Penguins defenseman Rob Scuderi said. “At the start, I think we played like a team that looked like we had an automatic bid to the next round.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE PENGUINS: Evgeni Malkin stopped a nine-game postseason drought with his second career playoff hat trick on April 28 - and is showing no signs of slowing down. The former Hart Trophy recipient has scored six goals in his last six games to pull into a tie with teammate Jussi Jokinen and Los Angeles’ Marian Gaborik for the league lead in the postseason. Speaking of Jokinen, he saw his career-best postseason point streak come to an end at eight games on Friday.

ABOUT THE RANGERS: Martin St. Louis was held off the scoresheet for the seventh consecutive contest on Friday, but the statistics don’t tell the entire story. St. Louis summoned the strength to play in Game 5, one day removed from the sudden death of his mother, France. “She was a great lady, the best human being I’ve ever known in my life,” he said. “I owed it to her to do it.” Perhaps an early gift for Mother’s Day, which is Sunday.

OVERTIME

1. New York G Henrik Lundqvist has won eight of his last 10 games when his team is facing elimination.

2. Pittsburgh is just 1-for-15 on the power play after going 6-for-29 versus Columbus in its first-round series.

3. Nash is riding a 15-game playoff goal-scoring drought, with just one in 24 contests as a member of the Rangers.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Rangers 1