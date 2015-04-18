Preview: Penguins at Rangers

The New York Rangers are known for their defensive hockey and the Presidents’ Trophy-winning club didn’t disappoint by keeping the Pittsburgh Penguins in check in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. The Rangers look to claim a 2-0 lead in the set when they host their Metropolitan Division rivals on Saturday night.

While pleased with his team’s 2-1 victory on Thursday, New York coach Alain Vigneault was rather adamant both after the game and following Friday’s practice with his perceived view of the Penguins interfering with goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. Pittsburgh coach Mike Johnston also had the referees on his mind after seeing his team whistled for five penalties - including four in the first period. “You have to know to take a hit, a punch, or a hit with the stick at times because we know what the referees will call,” Johnston said. “Key players couldn’t get on the ice, so that was a key factor. Our game started to come as we played them 5-on-5. We need more of that in Game 2.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE PENGUINS: The “key players” to which Johnston was referring were obviously captain Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, who combined for just three shots in Game 1. Fourth-liner Blake Comeau scored the lone goal for Pittsburgh, marking his first career playoff point in seven contests. “These games with the Rangers are going to be low-scoring and tight-checking, so when we’re around their net we need to take away Lundqvist’s eyes and then we’ll be able to put up goals,” Comeau said.

ABOUT THE RANGERS: Defenseman Dan Girardi sported some visible swelling and a mark on his right cheek in Friday’s practice, but plans to play in Game 2. Girardi’s availability was in question after he missed the final 9 1/2 minutes of the third period of Thursday’s contest while suffering the effects of a deflected shot to the face. The news was not as promising for fellow defenseman Kevin Klein (arm), who did not practice and has been ruled out for Saturday’s game.

OVERTIME

1. New York C Derick Brassard continued to torment Pittsburgh by scoring 28 seconds into Game 1. Brassard collected four goals and an assist in the teams’ second-round series last year.

2. The Penguins own a 33-24 all-time record in Game 2 of a playoff series.

3. The Rangers have won four consecutive postseason contests versus the Penguins dating to Game 5 of last year.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Penguins 1