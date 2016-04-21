Preview: Penguins at Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins wasted no time reclaiming home-ice advantage and can put a stranglehold on their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series when they visit the New York Rangers on Thursday night in a pivotal Game 4. The Penguins rebounded from a 4-2 home loss in Game 2 with a stifling defensive effort in Tuesday’s 3-1 victory.

“We understand if you want to win games, that’s how you’re going to have to win them this time of year,” Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby said after the Rangers were limited to 17 shots. Pittsburgh also earned a victory of sorts off the ice Wednesday when the NHL decided not to punish star defenseman Kris Letang for a high-sticking incident that knocked out some teeth from New York’s Viktor Stalberg. “We might feel that it seems deliberate,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “So just gotta deal with it and focus on the next game.” Of more concern for New York is the fact that the team has lost its last four playoff games at Madison Square Garden.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CNBC, TVAS, Sportsnet, ROOT (Pittsburgh), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS: After being forced to start third-string netminder Jeff Zatkoff in the first two games, Pittsburgh received a boost when backup goaltender Matt Murray returned from a concussion to earn the victory in the postseason debut. With starter Marc-Andre Fleury sidelined since March 31 with a concussion and his status remaining day-to-day, Murray’s return looms large after he won four consecutive starts before he was injured in a meaningless regular-season finale. “The nerves were definitely going at the start of the game. That’s understandable,” Murray admitted. “It was my first playoff game, at MSG no less. I was able to control it and that was all I could ask for.”

ABOUT THE RANGERS: Captain Ryan McDonagh, sidelined since April 4 with a hand injury and not expected to play in Game 3, not only returned to the lineup but led the team with 22:48 of ice time while blocking one shot and delivering five hits. “Obviously he’s a big part of our group, no doubt about it,” Rangers center Derek Stepan said of McDonagh. “He’s our leader. He’s an All-Star, too. It always helps your lineup when you can put him back in. I thought he did a good job.” Fellow defenseman Dan Girardi, who returned to the lineup for the series opener only to sit out the past two games due to an undisclosed injury, was at Wednesday’s practice but no update was given on his status.

OVERTIME

1. New York owns a 9-2 record at home in Game 4 of a playoff series since the start of the 2007 postseason.

2. Pittsburgh is 4-for-13 on the power play in the series.

3. Rangers F Rick Nash has one point in all three playoff games after scoring the lone goal in Tuesday’s loss.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Penguins 2