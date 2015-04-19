Penguins 4, Rangers 3

NEW YORK -- Center Sidney Crosby made his presence felt Saturday night, scoring a pair of second-period goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their best-of-seven series with the New York Rangers with a 4-3 victory at Madison Square Garden.

The series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 set for Monday night in Pittsburgh.

Crosby scored just one goal in 13 postseason games a year ago, although he was dealing with a wrist injury. The goal came in the Penguins’ second-round, seven-game loss to the Rangers.

Center Brandon Sutter and left winger Chris Kunitz also scored for the Penguins on Saturday, while goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 of 26 shots.

The Rangers received goals from centers Derek Stepan and Derick Brassard and left winger Rick Nash. Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist made 18 saves.

The Rangers barely mustered an attack during the first period, but they still found a way to beat Fleury.

Stepan put the Rangers ahead 1-0 at 17:05 on the team’s third and final shot of the period. Left winger J.T. Miller found a cutting Stepan with a cross ice pass, and Stepan beat Fleury with a stick-side shot that slipped just inside the far post for his first goal of the playoffs.

The Penguins took command in the second period, although their three-goal outburst was started by a questionable tripping call on Rangers left winger Carl Hagelin that led to a power-play opportunity.

Sutter made the most of it, slamming a shot from the slot that beat Lundqvist after his original attempt hit traffic in front. The score pulled the Penguins into a 1-1 tie at 10:01.

Then the Crosby show started.

Crosby put the Penguins ahead 2-1 with his first goal of the playoffs, knocking a rebound past Lundqvist after right winger Patric Hornqvist drove the net for a scoring chance.

After that goal at 14:07, Crosby made it 3-1 with 1:14 left in the period by deflecting a flawless pass from left winger Chris Kunitz into the open side of the net.

Brassard closed the gap to 3-2 with a power-play goal early in the third period. After waves of pressure and a shot by right winger Mats Zuccarello, Brassard buried the rebound to make it a one-goal game.

Kunitz restored the two-goal lead on a power play at 10:19, backhanding a rebound of Sutter’s rebound over the catching glove of Lundqvist.

Nash scored the final goal with six seconds left.

NOTES: The Penguins employed the same lineup as they had in Game 1. ... Penguins D Christian Ehrhoff (concussion) and D Derrick Pouliot (upper body) did not play and are considered day-to-day. ... The Rangers also didn’t make any changes from their Game 1 lineup. ... Rangers D Kevin Klein (arm) remained out. He is skating on his own but could practice Sunday. “We’re waiting to see how the pain will be for the rest of the day,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. ... Rangers LW James Sheppard was a healthy scratch.