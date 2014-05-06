Fleury, Penguins blank Rangers again

NEW YORK -- Marc-Andre Fleury made history while giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a lead in the Metropolitan Division finals.

The 29-year-old became the first Penguins goalie to record back-to-back shutouts in the playoffs, stopping 35 shots in a 2-0 win over the New York Rangers in Game 3 on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

The Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Pittsburgh received second-period goals from center Sidney Crosby and left winger Jussi Jokinen. For Crosby, it was his first goal in 14 playoff games dating back to May 2013 and his first in 10 games at Madison Square Garden.

Fleury posted a 3-0 win in Game 2 at Pittsburgh on Sunday. He now owns a team-record eight shutouts in his playoff career. Fleury has stopped 57 conseutive shots since allowing a goal to New York forward Derick Brassard in a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1 on Friday.

“I don’t think there was any question that (Fleury) was our best player on the ice tonight,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Bylsma said. “He was strong all throughout the game and certainly on the penalty kill.”

“Our penalty kill shut them out tonight, and that was mostly because of Marc-Andre. (The Rangers) had a lot of zone time, and they had a lot of chances. (Fleury) was the best guy on the penalty kill.”

The Rangers were 0-for-5 on the power play, making them 3-for-42 on the man advantage in the playoffs. New York hasn’t scored on the power play since Game 2 in its first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers.

”We had the puck a lot more in their zone and more possessions,“ Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh said of his team’s power play. ”We have to continue to put more pucks to the net. It’s unfortunate they got a breakaway off of the end of the one.

“It’s just a matter of crashing the net and making it hard on (Fleury) as much as we can.”

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped 13 shots for New York, which was playing its sixth game in nine days.

Pittsburgh took just seven shots in the second period but scored on two of them. The Penguins recorded only one shot in the third.

Crosby received a two-line pass from defenseman Robert Bortuzzo and fired a wrist shot through Lundqvist’s pads for a 1-0 Pittsburgh lead at 2:34 of the second period. The assist was Bortuzzo’s first point in four career playoff games.

Crosby, the Penguins’ captain and center, enjoyed a sensational regular season, winning his second Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading scorer with 104 points, but he failed to score in the playoffs before Monday despite taking 28 shots in eight games.

“The main thing is that you get chances and that you are out there creating things, making it tough on them,” said Crosby, also won the scoring title in 2007. “That’s the first step, but eventually you trust that it will go in if you get those chances.”

The Rangers came close to tying the score at 8:02 of the second period, but replays showed forward Mats Zuccarello’s shot on a rebound hit the right post, skidded across the goal mouth, then hit the other post and bounced back out. The referee’s review determined there was no goal.

The Penguins doubled the lead at 15:20 of the middle period. Jokinen raced out of the box after serving a holding-the-stick penalty, collected a loose puck near the Rangers’ blue line and skated in alone to register his fifth goal of the playoffs.

“(Jokinen) is one of those guys that if you are looking for a big goal or a game-winning goal, you would want to pick him,” Bylsma said. “He has a knack for scoring big goals. Tonight, it was a big dagger to get that second goal.”

Pittsburgh successfully killed off the final two minutes of a high sticking double-minor penalty to forward James Neal to start the period before Crosby’s goal.

The Rangers’ power play woes continued in the scoreless first period. New York failed to score in the first two minutes of a double minor late in the period. Earlier, with Penguins center Marcel Goc serving a roughing penalty, the Rangers took just one shot on goal.

NOTES: Marc-Andre Fleury passed Tom Barrasso for the most playoff wins by a Pittsburgh goalie. Fleury earned his 57th victory. Barrasso had 56. ... D Raphael Diaz made his Rangers playoff debut, replacing John Moore and appearing on the second power-play unit. ... RW Jesper Fast replaced Derek Dorsett on New York’s fourth line. ... Since joining the Rangers in 2012, LW Rick Nash has just two goals in 22 playoff games. ... ... Kris Letang is tied with Larry Murphy for the most playoff career goals (15) among Penguins defensemen. ... Pittsburgh D Paul Martin led all players in the playoffs with a plus-9 rating before Monday. He finished with a level rating in Game 3.