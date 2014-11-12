Rangers rebound with shutout win over Penguins

NEW YORK -- Coming off back-to-back losses over the weekend that included a closed-door meeting following an unimpressive home defeat Sunday night, things didn’t figure to improve for the New York Rangers when the NHL’s hottest team came to town Tuesday night.

Yet, somehow they did.

The Rangers worked over the Pittsburgh Penguins with great ease Tuesday night, cruising to a 5-0 victory at Madison Square Garden that ended a seven-game win streak for the visiting side.

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped 33 shots for his third shutout of the season, blanking a team that had been averaging 4.38 goals per game before taking the ice Tuesday.

It was a convincing victory for a team that desperately needed one.

“I‘m happy with the way we responded to that,” Lundqvist said, referring to the weekend losses to Toronto and Edmonton. “You can go out here and feel unsure about where we are after two losses, playing such a good team. Instead, we go out and really play our best. That is a good sign for us.”

The Rangers (7-6-1) had lost four of five, with their one win coming in overtime. Yet they came out firing against the Penguins, getting three first-period goals from left winger Mats Zuccarello, right winger Martin St. Louis and defenseman Kevin Klein to seize command.

Center Derick Brassard scored a power-play goal midway through the second period, a goal that ended the Penguins’ streak of 39 consecutive penalty kill, to make it 4-0.

A sign this was to be the Rangers’ night occurred about a minute before Zuccarello opened the scoring, when left winger Tanner Glass swept a loose puck off the goal line behind Lundqvist to keep the game scoreless.

It was a rare complete effort against one of the league’s top teams.

“It’s how we want to play every night,” said Rangers center Derek Stepan, who had two assists. “You have to pressure guys to create turnovers because it’s too hard to make tic-tac-toe plays every night. You have to find a way to create turnovers and that’s when you get them a little bit scrambly and you can score goals.”

It was a mere footnote, but right winger Rick Nash scored his league-leading 12th goal in the third period to ice a game that had been long since iced. He also added two assists.

“We knew what we did wrong in the last couple games and we knew we had to correct it,” Nash said. “And we knew we needed to come with a huge effort tonight.”

Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury hardly could be faulted on the five goals he allowed on 35 shots.

Zuccarello beat him through a screen; St. Louis had a tap-in goal after Penguins defenseman Robert Bortuzzo fell to the ice just outside the crease; Klein’s long slapshot found its way through bodies; Brassard snapped a picture-perfect shot just under the crossbar and Nash had an easy shorthanded goal after defenseman Kris Letang and center Evgeni Malkin failed in coverage around the net.

Penguins center Sidney Crosby was held without a point and one shot on goal.

Although Glass’ first-period heroics played a part in the win, Penguins coach Mike Johnston felt his team wasn’t aggressive enough to secure a victory.

“I think it would have given us a boost but at the same time, we didn’t have the intensity as we were talking about to get on loose pucks, the quickness to loose pucks they had,” Johnston said.

The key for the Rangers will be bringing that intensity and consistency into their next game, Thursday night at home against the Colorado Avalanche.

“I think it means one win,” Nash said of beating the Penguins. “It all depends on how we come back and answer on Thursday. We’ll enjoy this one tonight and then back to work Thursday.”

NOTES: Penguins D Olli Maatta skated Tuesday morning at Madison Square Garden. He has missed the past three games after having a tumor removed from his neck. ... Penguins D Kris Letang left the game briefly during the first period with an undisclosed injury but returned early in the second period. ... Rangers D John Moore returned from a five-game suspension. To make room, the Rangers sent D Conor Allen to Hartford of the AHL. ... Rangers RW Jesper Fast, who was recalled from Hartford on Monday, replaced LW Anthony Duclair in the lineup. The 19-year-old Duclair has one goal and five assists in 12 games.