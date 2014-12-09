Rangers avoid late collapse, defeat Penguins in OT

NEW YORK -- With two goals in 24 seconds by the Pittsburgh Penguins, a seemingly comfortable third-period lead evaporated and left the New York Rangers fighting to avoid a collapse in a second straight game.

The good news for the Rangers is defenseman Kevin Klein has emerged as an unexpected scoring machine this season.

Klein’s goal with 1:15 remaining in overtime -- his sixth of the season and second in overtime -- allowed the Rangers to escape with a 4-3 victory Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Left winger Evgeni Malkin and right winger Steve Downie erased a 3-1 deficit with lightning-quick goals in the final five minutes of the third period that answered a goal by Rangers right winger Kevin Hayes with 7:02 left.

But it was Klein, who had never scored more than four goals in any of his previous 10 seasons, playing the role of hero once again.

“He’s been unbelievable,” said Rick Nash, who scored his 18th of the season in the second period. “He’s been great defensively and he’s jumping up into the play and creating offense.”

The Rangers allowed a two-goal to slip away Saturday during a 3-2 road loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Klein made sure history wouldn’t repeat itself Monday.

“I thought the guys responded really well,” Klein said. “We didn’t get down on ourselves. We kept going. To get that one in overtime was nice.”

The Penguins were satisfied with the outcome, earning a point despite missing a slew of key players because of injury.

“I think we were buzzing all (third) period,” Downie said. “We came out and I think we controlled the pace of the third and we got the bounces we deserved. We played well and I thought it was a good comeback.”

Penguins left winger Nick Spaling scored his fourth goal of the season at 12:35 of the first period with a laser beam of a shot over the catching glove of goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. Penguins center Sidney Crosby drove the middle and dished the puck to Spaling, who unleashed a slap shot that hit the top corner of the net for the 1-0 Penguins advantage.

It was during the second period when the Penguins (18-6-3) started a trend of defensive mistakes that turned the game in favor of the Rangers.

Penguins defenseman Paul Martin turned over the puck in the neutral zone, which allowed an odd-man rush for the Rangers. Defenseman Brian Dumoulin seemed to get caught between taking away the pass and defending the shooter, and it resulted in right winger Martin St. Louis slipping a pass to cutting left winger J.T. Miller for the tap-in goal that tied the score.

Nash made it 2-1 less than five minutes later, again capitalizing on a misplay by Dumoulin for the mini-breakway goal midway through the period.

Dumoulin’s final mistake occurred on his final shift of the game, as he committed a turnover at the attacking blue line that directly led to Hayes’ goal.

“Certainly with the (defense) pairs, there’s a little bit of a learning curve there when you’re trying to play with a new partner and you’re trying to read off him under heavy forechecking pressure,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said of his makeshift blue line as the result of injuries.

The Rangers (12-10-4) avoided a third straight loss as Lundqvist (32 saves) was able to slightly outplay Fleury (25 saves).

“We needed it for a couple reasons,” Lundqvist said. “Obviously for confidence but also we need points to get back in the race here. It was frustrating when they did tie it up there.”

“Overall, we played a good game. Right now, you are a little upset the way we allowed them to come back in the game that late, but right now we aren’t fighting against them in the standings.”

Outshot 13-4 by the Penguins in the third period, the Rangers went into a shell for an extended period of time and nearly paid for it with a loss. Instead, they found a way to win overtime and keep themselves near a playoff spot at this early juncture of the season.

“Ultimately, it’s an ugly two points,” Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh said, “but those are sometimes the ones that are the most important down the stretch.”

NOTES: The Penguins have been decimated by injuries over the past three weeks and played without LW Pascal Dupuis (blood clots), LW Chris Kunitz (foot), RW Patric Hornqvist (undisclosed), LW Beau Bennett (lower body), D Kris Letang (groin) and D Olli Maatta (undisclosed). Coach Mike Johnston said Maatta’s ailment is unrelated to the cancerous tumor he had removed from his thyroid gland earlier this season. ... D Robert Bortuzzo returned from a two-game suspension and replaced Maatta in the lineup. ... Rangers LW Chris Kreider (neck) did not play after a collision during practice Sunday. LW Tanner Glass returned after missing four games battling mumps. ... Rangers D John Moore, a healthy scratch Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings, replaced D Matt Hunwick.