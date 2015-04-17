Early goal propels Rangers to opening win

NEW YORK -- It took 28 seconds for the New York Rangers to grab a lead in Game 1 of their first-round series with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Center Derick Brassard’s goal in the first minute Thursday night was the catalyst in the Rangers’ 2-1 victory that gave them a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Game 2 scheduled for Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers came at the Penguins in waves during the first 20 minutes before throttling into neutral during the final 40 minutes to secure the victory.

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh’s power-play goal late in the first period proved to be the winner. The Penguins dug themselves an early hole with four minor penalties in the first period.

“We put a couple goals in there in the first period and got the crowd and momentum on our side,” McDonagh said. “It’s the most important thing here: You find a way to win. We’ve got one, and now our focus switches to Game 2 on Saturday.”

The Penguins did everything they could to climb back into the game. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who could be faulted entirely on the first goal and partly on the second, stopped 36 shots to give the Rangers a chance to pull off a comeback.

The Penguins even got a goal from their fourth line, when right winger Blake Comeau banged in a rebound to make it a one-goal game early in the second period.

In the postseason, when the margin for error is thin, especially when a wild-card team like Pittsburgh is facing the Presidents Trophy-winning Rangers, and all it takes is a bad start to sink any chances for stealing a game on the road.

Left winger Rick Nash, who was booed at home during last year’s second-round series between the teams, helped get the Rangers on the board in the first minute. He pounded a long shot that led to a juicy rebound off the pads of Fleury, and Brassard buried the puck into the open side of the net to send the Rangers on their way.

“I think it’s a privilege to start the game,” Brassard said. “I thought the five guys on the ice, we did a good job to get our team going. I give a lot of credit to Rick. He didn’t shoot to score there. He shot for a rebound. He did it on purpose. It was just right there for the rebound.”

After McDonagh made it 2-0 on a shot from the blue line that changed direction on the way to the net, Fleury stopped the final 24 shots he faced.

It was, however, too little, too late for the Penguins.

“He was solid,” Penguins center Sidney Crosby said of Fleury. “He’s been doing that all year for us, so I don’t think that’s anything new for us. It was quite a storm there early on and we did a good job of just sticking with it and staying focused and it allowed us time to get ourselves back in the game.”

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist barely had to break a sweat in the win. He stopped 24 shots, with maybe his most difficult one coming in the first period when he stretched across to stop right winger Steve Downie’s attempt on a two-on-one chance.

The Penguins played better and the game was much closer in the final two periods -- close enough for them to believe they have a chance in Game 2.

“Our game started to come as we played them five-on-five, which was a good sign, a positive sign,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. “But we need to look at our whole game, including the penalties. I thought maybe two of them were bad penalties for sure.”

If the Penguins have a better start and avoid a parade to the penalty box, they have a shot. Otherwise, the Rangers could make this a quick series.

”It’s always important to build in a series,“ Lundqvist said. ”You start with one and you try to feel good about yourself and your performance, and when you win you definitely feel a lot better. But it’s just one, so we’ll have another good practice tomorrow and then we’ll get ready for another one.

“It was definitely a good start.”

NOTES: The Penguins were missing three key players in Game 1 -- D Kris Letang (concussion), D Christian Ehrhoff (concussion) and D Derrick Pouliot (upper body). It has been reported that Letang is out of the season, but Ehrhoff and Pouliot could return during this series. ... The Rangers expected D Kevin Klein (arm) to return for the playoffs, but he is instead day-to-day. ... Rangers LW James Sheppard was a healthy scratch, although he could replace LW Tanner Glass during the series. ... Rangers LW Rick Nash was in the lineup after missing practice Wednesday with the flu.