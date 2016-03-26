Penguins 7, Red Wings 2

DETROIT -- Phil Kessel and Nick Bonino had a goal and four assists each to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday afternoon at Joe Louis Arena.

Carl Hagelin had two goals, Kris Letang and Eric Fehr had a goal and an assist each and Chris Kunitz also scored for Pittsburgh. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 21 shots. Kunitz left the game late in the second period after a hit from Pavel Datsyuk and did not return.

Andreas Athanasiou and Mike Green scored for Detroit. Petr Mrazek made 23 saves before being pulled in favor of Jimmy Howard late in the second period. Howard made 11 saves.

The Penguins scored four goals in the second period to take a 4-1 lead.

Kunitz tied the game 1-1, 20 seconds into the second. Letang’s shot from the point bounced off the backboards, off Kunitz’ stick, off Mrazek and into the net. It was Kunitz’ 17th goal. Letang’s power-play goal 4:08 into the period gave Pittsburgh the lead. He beat Mrazek with a shot from the right circle for Letang’s 15th goal.

Hagelin made it 3-1 with 8:58 left in the second period. His shot from the right circle went in off Datsyuk’s shoulder. Kessel made it 4-1 with 4:50 left in the second period. He scored from the right circle off the rush. It was Kessel’s 22nd goal.

Mrazek was then replaced by Howard.

Green made it 4-2 with a power-play goal 5:08 into the third period. It was Green’s fifth goal. Datsyuk got his 600th career assist on the goal.

Fehr scored 1:36 later for his sixth goal. Hagelin got his second goal of the game and 11th of the season, 8:37 into third, to make it 6-2.

Bonino scored a power-play goal with 5:15 left for his sixth goal.

Athanasiou gave Detroit a 1-0 lead 8:24 into the game with his seventh goal.

NOTES: Pittsburgh D Olli Maatta did not play because of a lower-body injury. He is week-to week. ... Detroit C Luke Glendening had three goals in his past four games coming into Saturday’s game. ... The Penguins recalled F Oskar Sundqvist from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and sent him back on Friday. ... Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherfold played for Detroit during part of his NHL playing career as a goaltender. ... Red Wings C Pavel Datsyuk came into the game one assist shy of 600 for his career. ... Detroit backup G Jimmy Howard turned 32 Saturday.