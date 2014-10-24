Red Wings rally late, top Penguins in OT

DETROIT -- After scoring only three goals in almost three games, the Detroit Red Wings got three in less than seven minutes.

Left winger Justin Abdelkader scored with 43.5 seconds left in overtime to complete a comeback from a two-goal deficit in the Red Wings’ 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Pittsburgh led 3-1 until Detroit scored twice after pulling the goalie late in regulation.

”We just hung around there, and I think we got better as the game went on and found a way,“ Abdelkader said. ”It was the last three minutes to get a couple goals. We don’t want to put ourselves in that situation because the chances of (a comeback) are pretty slim. I thought we worked hard, battled back, we had a lot of chances in the game, but we found a way there at the end to push it to overtime and got a win.

“That was a huge two points. I think those games can kind of bring momentum for your team.”

Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall had two goals and an assist, and left winger Henrik Zetterberg contributed a goal and two assists for Detroit (4-1-2). Goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped 23 shots for the win.

“We thought we had something going in the third, thought we had to keep going and put the puck in their end and hopefully we’ll create some offense,” Zetterberg said. “We got two late goals, and it was good.”

Right winger Pascal Dupuis, defenseman Olli Maatta and left winger Chris Kunitz scored for Pittsburgh (3-2-1). Left winger Blake Comeau had two assists, and goalie Thomas Greiss made 27 saves in his first game of the season.

“Just finding a way,” Penguins star center Sidney Crosby said. “You have to expect, when a team’s down, they’re going to be desperate and you have to be more desperate, especially with the talent and skill that they have.”

Abdelkader scored from the slot in the extra period, putting a shot high past Greiss and off the inside of the goal post. Zetterberg set up the play by separating a Pittsburgh player from the puck.

“I was towards the end of my shift there,” Abdelkader said. “Puck kind of squirted loose, I don’t know if it was (center Pavel Datsyuk) or Z that got a stick on it, I think it was Z. I just kind of jumped in front of my guy, I don’t think he saw me coming there from behind him. I wanted to get a shot off quick there. Got it up and just off the post and in.”

Zetterberg scored with Howard pulled for a sixth attacker with 2:39 left. Kronwall tied it, on his second goal of the night, with 39 seconds remaining.

“The last few minutes we were just trying to throw everything we had at them,” Kronwall said. “And tonight, (Datsyuk) made a great play there on the third goal, DK (defenseman Dan DeKeyser) a great pass to Hank for the second one, and we were able to find a way to get back. And of course it feels really good to see Abby get that last one.”

Kunitz gave the Penguins a 3-1 lead 8:29 into the second period when he beat Howard with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle. It was Kunitz’s third goal of the season.

The Penguins jumped out to a 2-0 lead and were ahead 2-1 after the first period.

Dupuis opened the scoring 5:12 into the game when he converted a two-on-one rush with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle. It was Dupuis’ third goal of the season.

Maatta made it 2-0 with 8:06 left in the first period when he walked out of the left corner and his backhand shot trickled through Howard for his first goal of the season.

Kronwall put Detroit on the board with five minutes remaining in the opening period with his first goal of the game and the season. He beat Greiss with a wrist shot from the high slot.

NOTES: Detroit RW Johan Franzen is on the short-term injured reserve with a sore groin. He missed his third game. ... Pittsburgh LW Chris Kunitz played at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich. ... The Red Wings haven’t allowed a power-play goal this season, killing off 21 short-handed situations, including three Thursday. ... Detroit assistant coach Tony Granato was formerly an assistant with the Penguins for five seasons. ... C Stephen Weiss, F Dan Cleary and D Brian Lashoff were healthy scratches for Detroit. ... Pittsburgh scratched C Andrew Ebbett, D Scott Harrington and D Robert Bortuzzo.