Preview: Penguins at Sabres

The best team in the Eastern Conference will square off with the worst when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. The Penguins are 10-3-1 in 2014 to open a commanding 15-point edge over the New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division and lead Boston by five points for the top record in the East. Pittsburgh has been a dominant force on its home ice, winning 16 of its last 17 games, but three of its last four wins have come on the road.

Even though the Penguins have shown a vulnerability away from home, that may not be of much help to the Sabres, who have dropped seven consecutive games (0-4-3) at First Niagara Center. The Sabres have lost both meetings to the Penguins this season by a combined 7-1 score, including a 3-0 shutout at Pittsburgh on Jan. 27. Ryan Miller will be in net for Buffalo in what could serve as an audition to start for the U.S. Olympic team, which will be guided by Penguins coach Dan Bylsma.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (39-15-2): Captain Sidney Crosby has failed to score in five games - his second-longest goalless drought of the season - but he still holds a comfortable lead in the league scoring race. Rookie Brian Gibbons, playing alongside Crosby and Chris Kunitz, scored his third goal in Monday’s 2-1 overtime win against Ottawa and is receiving plaudits from his high-profile linemates. Everybody notices his speed, but he’s got really good vision out there, too,  Kunitz said. I don’t know what goes into the scouting aspect of guys. All I know is Gibby is working hard, tracking down pucks and creating with speed. 

ABOUT THE SABRES (15-32-8): Rookie Zemgus Girgensons will be manning a new position in Wednesday’s game, with Buffalo coach Ted Nolan planning to move the 20-year-old to center. “It’s really tough to find a real good center ice man. Wingers are a little bit easier,” Nolan said. “We got a guy that grew up playing center ice. I had a good talk with him and he’s real comfortable in that position.” Girgensons, who will play for Latvia in the Olympics, has three points in his last three games after being held off the scoresheet for the previous 14 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Penguins D Kris Letang (illness) will miss his fourth consecutive game.

2. Sabres D Tyler Myers suffered an upper-body injury in Monday’s game and did not practice Tuesday, but Nolan said he could be in the lineup.

3. Miller is 7-12-3 with a 3.21 goals-against average against Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Sabres 2