Preview: Penguins at Sabres

The Pittsburgh Penguins vie for their seventh consecutive victory when they continue their five-game road trip against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Penguins capped a three-game homestand with a resounding 5-0 triumph over the Sabres last Saturday before opening their trek with a 4-1 win over Minnesota three days later and a 4-3 shootout victory versus Winnipeg on Thursday. Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 34 saves against the Jets, turned aside all 18 shots he faced versus the Sabres prior to signing to a four-year, $23 million contract extension.
While Pittsburgh has won 13 of the last 17 meetings between the teams, Buffalo enters Saturday’s contest looking to complete its four-game homestand on a positive note. After splitting a pair of shootout decisions earlier in the week, the Sabres were unable to hold a third-period lead and suffered a 3-2 loss to Edmonton on Friday. Drew Stafford has scored in consecutive contests and has three goals in his last five games.
TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), MSG (Buffalo)
ABOUT THE PENGUINS (9-2-1): Despite failing to convert on five power-play opportunities versus the Jets, Pittsburgh is a blistering 11-for-29 with the man advantage during the team’s winning streak. Evgeni Malkin, Chris Kunitz and Patric Hornqvist each scored on the power play in the Penguins’ 3-for-5 performance versus the Sabres last week. Not to be outdone is the team’s penalty kill, which has thwarted 34 straight short-handed chances while keeping opposing power plays at bay for nine straight games - matching a franchise record.
ABOUT THE SABRES (3-10-2): Michal Neuvirth turned aside 49 shots in Friday’s hard-luck loss, but Jhonas Enroth is expected to make his first start since his difficult performance last week versus Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old Swede has struggled mightily against the Penguins, posting a 1-4-0 career record. Either goaltender could benefit if Buffalo could ignite a spark to its dismal power play, which failed on all four opportunities versus Pittsburgh last week and is 2-for-47 on the season.
1. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, who notched three assists in the victory over Buffalo last Saturday, has scored 10 goals and set up 21 others during his 18-game point streak versus the Sabres.
2. Buffalo hasn’t recorded a regulation win at home since Feb. 28.
3. Penguins D Christian Ehrhoff notched an assist against his former team in the last meeting, but he still is searching for his first goal this season.
PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Sabres 1