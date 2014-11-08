Preview: Penguins at Sabres

The Pittsburgh Penguins vie for their seventh consecutive victory when they continue their five-game road trip against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Penguins capped a three-game homestand with a resounding 5-0 triumph over the Sabres last Saturday before opening their trek with a 4-1 win over Minnesota three days later and a 4-3 shootout victory versus Winnipeg on Thursday. Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 34 saves against the Jets, turned aside all 18 shots he faced versus the Sabres prior to signing to a four-year, $23 million contract extension.

While Pittsburgh has won 13 of the last 17 meetings between the teams, Buffalo enters Saturday’s contest looking to complete its four-game homestand on a positive note. After splitting a pair of shootout decisions earlier in the week, the Sabres were unable to hold a third-period lead and suffered a 3-2 loss to Edmonton on Friday. Drew Stafford has scored in consecutive contests and has three goals in his last five games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (9-2-1): Despite failing to convert on five power-play opportunities versus the Jets, Pittsburgh is a blistering 11-for-29 with the man advantage during the team’s winning streak. Evgeni Malkin, Chris Kunitz and Patric Hornqvist each scored on the power play in the Penguins’ 3-for-5 performance versus the Sabres last week. Not to be outdone is the team’s penalty kill, which has thwarted 34 straight short-handed chances while keeping opposing power plays at bay for nine straight games - matching a franchise record.

ABOUT THE SABRES (3-10-2): Michal Neuvirth turned aside 49 shots in Friday’s hard-luck loss, but Jhonas Enroth is expected to make his first start since his difficult performance last week versus Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old Swede has struggled mightily against the Penguins, posting a 1-4-0 career record. Either goaltender could benefit if Buffalo could ignite a spark to its dismal power play, which failed on all four opportunities versus Pittsburgh last week and is 2-for-47 on the season.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, who notched three assists in the victory over Buffalo last Saturday, has scored 10 goals and set up 21 others during his 18-game point streak versus the Sabres.

2. Buffalo hasn’t recorded a regulation win at home since Feb. 28.

3. Penguins D Christian Ehrhoff notched an assist against his former team in the last meeting, but he still is searching for his first goal this season.

PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Sabres 1