Crosby dominates Sabres again in Penguins win

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sidney Crosby continues to dominate the Buffalo Sabres. And Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins simply continue to dominate.

Crosby tied a career-high with five assists and defenseman Kris Letang had four points to lead the Penguins to a 6-1 blowout win over the Buffalo Sabres Saturday night.

It was the seventh win in a row for the Penguins (10-2-1), who sit atop the Metropolitan Division with 21 points.

“Sid has been playing unbelievable lately,” Letang said. “He’s carrying the team like he used to and now we’re playing well. He was protecting the puck, he wanted the puck and he was making sure that things were happening. It was one of those games where everything went for him and he played unbelievable.”

Crosby extended his 19-game point streak against the Sabres in electrifying fashion. He has 10 goals and 26 assists in his last 19 games against the Sabres going back to Dec. 29, 2007.

“I don’t really have a great explanation for you,” Crosby said. “When I come here, for some reason the ice is always been good and feel good that way. Sometimes that helps but I don’t think there’s any real explanation. We’ve been in some low scoring games here and got a fluky one at the end here or there. There’s no rhyme or reason, but we’ve gotta keep it going.”

Right winger Patric Hornqvist, center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo also scored for the Penguins, who dominated throughout.

Related Coverage Preview: Penguins at Sabres

It didn’t take very long for Pittsburgh to find the back of the net and Letang had a hand in each of Pittsburgh’s first three goals.

Letang opened the scoring just 1:21 into the first on a wrist shot from inside the right circle. Two minutes later, he assisted on Hornqvist’s eighth goal of the season with a blast from the point that was redirected by Hornqvist in front of the Buffalo net.

With five minutes remaining in the first, Letang picked up his third point of the first period on a low slap shot from the point that beat Sabres goaltender Jhonas Enroth.

”I thought we had a lot of push, a lot of jump in our game,“ Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. ”That just shows the respect for the opponent. The guys were prepared, they were ready to go. They don’t take really anybody lightly.

“Everybody in this league on any given night can be a tough night. We didn’t want to give Buffalo any hope early and I thought we took that away from them in the first ten minutes.”

Johnston had only praise for Letang for leading the rush early on from the back end.

“Kris Letang had a great night tonight,” Johnston said. “I thought his game just keeps getting better and better. The way he controls the play, and I thought he’s been a key part of our breakouts, a key part of our attack and finally he gets rewarded for it tonight.”

Hornqvist made it 4-0 five minutes into the second period on his second goal of the night. The right winger finished a tic-tac-toe passing sequence from Crosby and left winger Chris Kunitz at4:56 on the power play.

Bortuzzo’s first goal of the season increased Pittsburgh’s lead to 5-0 with six minutes left in the second.

After center Zemgus Girgensons got the Sabres on the board with three minutes left in the second, Malkin made it 6-1 with his sixth goal of the season with 45 seconds remaining in the period.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves in the win.

The Sabres (3-11-2), meanwhile, continue to struggle. Buffalo was dominated from start to finish and had few answers after the game.

“I said to the team in between the second and third period you run out of words,” coach Ted Nolan said. “What do you say? Except you say it over and over again and you can’t quit. Our fans pay good money to watch us play, at least compete and perform for that if there’s nothing else. What can you say? We got to find a way. We got to keep searching for it.”

Enroth made 33 saves but had little support from his defense.

“To get scored on that many times, it’s embarrassing,” Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges said. “I‘m embarrassed for myself. I gotta do way better than that. That’s all there is to it.”

NOTES: D Olli Matta and D Scott Harrington were scratched for the Penguins. Matta underwent successful surgery on Nov. 4 to remove a tumor in his thyroid gland. He is expected to return to the lineup within four weeks. ... D Andrej Meszaros, D Andre Benoit and LW Marcus Foligno (upper body) were scratched for the Sabres. ... This was the second of three meetings between the Sabres and Penguins this season, and the 178th game all-time between the two teams. Their third and final meeting of the year takes place on Saturday, April 11 in Buffalo.