Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins have every reason to smile after clinching their 11th straight postseason appearance, even if the two-time Hart Trophy winner is missing his two front teeth. With six of his NHL-leading 41 goals in the last three games, Crosby and the Penguins look to continue their pursuit of the Presidents' Trophy on Thursday when they face the Ottawa Senators.

Crosby scored a highlight-reel one-handed goal in Pittsburgh's 3-1 victory at Buffalo on Tuesday and increased his point total to 11 (six goals, five assists) in the past five contests, but rugged Evander Kane lowered the boom with a high stick on the 29-year-old at the end of the game. While Pittsburgh has won three straight to eclipse the 100-point mark for the third time in four seasons and remains one point behind NHL-leading Washington, Ottawa ended a four-game skid with a 3-2 victory over Boston on Tuesday. Kyle Turris scored twice in that contest and has three goals and one assist in his past four games as the Senators moved to within three points of first-place Montreal in the Atlantic Division.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, ROOT (Pittsburgh), RDS2, TSN5 (Ottawa), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (46-17-9): The Penguins' top line of Crosby, Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel had been humming along with a staggering 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) over the past five games, but Guentzel's availability is in question following a blindside hit by defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. Sheary scored and set up a goal against the Sabres to increase his point total to 24 (13 goals, 11 assists) in his past 17 games and has a goal and an assist in two meetings with the Senators this season. Fellow forward Evgeni Malkin (upper body) looks to return following a three-game absence versus Ottawa, against which he has scored a goal and set up three others this season.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (40-24-8): Captain Erik Karlsson (team-leading 52 goals, 66 points) has erupted for 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in his last 20 games overall and could easily add to that total if the first two meetings with Pittsburgh are any indication. The two-time Norris Trophy winner erupted for six points (one goal, five assists) versus the Penguins, highlighted by a season-best four-point total (one goal, three assists) in an 8-5 setback on Dec. 5. Craig Anderson yielded seven goals on 43 shots in that contest, but has rebounded nicely by permitting just 19 tallies during a 7-1-1 stretch.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa LW Mike Hoffman has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in his past 13 games.

2. Penguins D Justin Schultz has two assists in his last three contests and scored and set up a goal in an 8-5 win over the Senators on Dec. 5.

3. Ottawa is 5-for-10 on the power play against Pittsburgh this season.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Penguins 3