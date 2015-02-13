Penguins blow lead, but top Senators in shootout

OTTAWA -- Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby admitted he and his teammates were guilty of counting the two points before they were in the bag Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

“We sat back and looked kind of for the time to tick down, find the easy way to get the win,” said Crosby. “It didn’t work out that way.”

But in the end, it did work out.

The Penguins blew a three-goal third-period lead but ultimately prevailed in a 5-4 shootout victory over the resilient Ottawa Senators.

Winger David Perron had the only goal in the tie-breaking skills contest, while Crosby led the Penguins with two goals in regulation time. Defenseman Kris Letang, who also had an assist, and center Evgeni Malkin had the other Pittsburgh goals.

Centers Mika Zibanejad and Kyle Turris and wingers Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone scored for the Senators. Defenseman Erik Karlsson and winger Bobby Ryan each had two assists.

In a battle of backups, Penguins goalie Thomas Greiss stopped 29 shots through three periods and the overtime, while Senators goalie Robin Lehner made 25 saves.

Greiss turned back Ryan, Turris and Zibanejad in the shootout. Ryan used the same move, a backhand to forehand deke, that was unsuccessful for him during a second period penalty shot he was awarded with the Senators trailing 2-0.

”I talked to Robin, and he said there’s no way (Greiss) thinks I‘m doing the same thing again,“ said Ryan. ”We figured why not?

“The first save I thought was really good. The second one was probably easy for him. He was probably laughing behind his mask at me.”

Said Greiss: “I was kind of surprised Ryan used the same move.”

The Penguins entered the third period leading 3-0, but seemingly from out of nowhere, the Senators came to life. Ryan set up Zibanejad on the power play for his 14th of the season just past the five minute mark of the period and then helped Hoffman to his 18th, a one-time wrist shot to the top corner, four minutes later.

Hopes of a comeback appeared to be nixed when Crosby scored his second with 5:07 left to play, knocking home a loose puck after Lehner made the initial stop off winger Chris Kunitz.

”That’s just a bad goal,“ Lehner said of Crosby’s second. ”It catches the wrong side of my blocker and I can’t find it ... after the guys scored two quick ones like that.

“It happens, but the guys kind of got energy from it and went out and just played their hearts out. All the credit to them.”

But with just over four minutes to go, Stone and Turris scored 13 seconds apart, setting up overtime. Stone’s goal, his 13th of the season, was off a low shot from in close. Turris scored his 11 with a backhand on a breakaway.

The Penguins were coming off an impressive, 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings 24 hours earlier.

“It’s my job to win those back-to-backs and help the team out there,” said Greiss, who improved his record to 6-3-3. “Hopefully I can do a little better than tonight.”

The Penguins thought he did just fine.

“I feel bad for (Greiss),” said Crosby. “We made things a lot tougher on him than they needed to be. He gets a lot of those back-to-back games and we haven’t done a great job of being good in those. It’s nice to get a win for him. We didn’t want to make it as difficult as it was, but it’s definitely nice to get two points for him. He deserves it.”

Naturally, Penguins coach Mike Johnston was disappointed with his team’s play in the final frame.

“I think when you look at a third period like that, you have to make sure you learn from it,” said Johnston. “The big thing for me was I thought we sat back a little bit. We were back on our heels. I didn’t think our execution was good on three faceoffs. The center ice faceoff, the two faceoffs in our zone; we’ve got to be better in those detail areas.”

Pittsburgh struck early, with Letang notching his 10th of the season on a wraparound just 61 seconds after the opening face-off.

Crosby made it 2-0 at the 9:57 mark when he chased down a puck flipped into the offensive zone by Penguins defenseman Rob Scuderi and blasted a slap shot past Lehner, just inside the far post.

”I was disappointed with our first period,“ said Senators coach Dave Cameron. ”That early goal got us all out of sorts. I don’t know if we felt the pressure or we were intimidated by Pittsburgh, in terms of the speed of the game, and how they played.

“Our decision making was all right, but the execution and the passing was terrible.”

Less than three minutes after Greiss stopped Ryan’s penalty shot, Malkin scored his 22nd of the season with a high snap shot that beat Lehner on the glove side.

“The pushback was great,” said Ryan. “I liked the team’s response. When you get down early, it can go either way. I thought the guys came in after the first, regrouped and stuck together. But I certainly feel like we left one out there.”

NOTES: Senators G Robin Lehner made a career-high seventh consecutive start. The plan is for him to keep going until Craig Anderson returns from a bruised blocker hand injury, and that doesn’t appear to be any time soon. ... Penguins D Christian Ehrhoff (concussion) made the road trip in order to practice with the team Saturday in Chicago, said coach Mike Johnston. ... Senators RW Bobby Ryan, the team’s leading scorer, returned after missing one game with muscle cramping. C Jean-Gabriel Pageau was scratched to make room up front. ... Penguins RW Steve Downie, the NHL’s penalty minutes leader, was a healthy scratch. ... Senators C Cody Ceci returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for just the second time in his 100-game career. D Patrick Wiercioch was back in the press box as a healthy scratch.