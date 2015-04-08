Stone is ‘Mr. Clutch’ for Senators again

OTTAWA -- While the Ottawa Senators are busy building for themselves a reputation as the Comeback Kids, winger Mark Stone has become Mr. Clutch.

Stone capped a dramatic rally from a 3-0 deficit with his second goal of the night 2:43 into overtime to lift the Senators past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

It was the fifth consecutive overtime game for the Senators, who won four of them to stay alive in the race for an Eastern Conference playoffs. In those five games, Stone has scored six times, including a shootout winner.

The big rookie has five goals in the last four games discounting the shootout.

”Everybody that’s contributing on my goals are the guys that are making the plays,“ said Stone. ”I‘m just the one that’s finishing it off.

“It’s just a credit to everybody. We haven’t been panicking. For us it’s just one of those things, we’ve been finding ways for the last number of months. Everybody is just contributing and competing at all times, Just a never give up attitude.”

Ottawa is now tied with the Boston Bruins for the final wild-card spot, but the Bruins have a game in hand and win the tiebreaker between the two teams.

The Senators, who are 21-4-4 since Feb. 10, are also one point back of the Penguins, and two behind the Detroit Red Wings.

The Penguins could have secured a playoff spot for the ninth consecutive season with a regulation win Tuesday. They have two games left on their schedule.

”A three-goal lead is great and naturally you sit back on it,“ said Penguins defenseman Rob Scuderi, whose team is 3-8-2 in its last 13. ”Not to say Ottawa didn’t make some great plays. They took every single chance in the book: pinching ‘D’, bouncing pucks and it paid off for them.

“It’s a little bit depressing, but you’ve got to let it go.”

The lead built on first-period goals by center Sidney Crosby and wingers Beau Bennett and Patric Hornqvist disappeared completely when Senators winger Mike Hoffman tied the game with a wrist shot from just inside the blue 1:48 from the third period buzzer while Senators goalie Andrew Hammond sat on the bench for an extra attacker.

Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau started the rally with a short-handed effort at 14:41 of the second period, and Stone closed the gap to 3-2 when he beat Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury with a shot from the slot 34 seconds into the third period.

Stone’s winner was set up by defenseman Erik Karlsson, who was minus-3 in the first period, and center Kyle Turris, who also drew an assist on Hoffman’s equalizer.

“Karl just kind of threw it in an area for me,” said Stone. “It went off my skate right to my stick and kind of got (Fleury) spinning, and I just got a good shot away.”

While Fleury made 40 saves, Hammond improved his record to 18-1-2 by stopping 25 shots.

“I feel like even getting down 3-0 you have to have a little bit of belief in what got you there,” said Hammond. “I didn’t think it was something where I was really playing that bad, or we were completely out of the game. At the same time, being down 3-0 you know you need to shut the door at some point. I was able to do that at 3-0 and we just kept fighting and chipped away.”

Crosby scored on the game’s first shot on goal when he rifled a slap shot through Hammond from the left wing face-off circle 10 seconds after the opening face-off.

“If we would have got that fourth one, it would have been a much better situation,” said Crosby, who also had an assist to pad his lead atop the NHL scoring race. “We’ve got to wipe this one away. We’ve got two games left here to earn the right to play in the playoffs. It’s up to us now.”

The Penguins were forced to play with five defenseman after Derrick Pouliott suffered an undisclosed injury in the second period.

“I thought that was a factor for some of our defense, fatigue back there for the third period,” said Penguins coach Mike Johnston.

”We’ve got to find a way to keep battling until the end,“ added Fleury. ”They were hungry for the win and they got it.

“It will take a little while to swallow this game. After that, we have to put it behind and make sure we’re ready for the game against Long Island. We need points. We need to win.”

Senators coach Dave Cameron said his team was nervous in the first period.

“We did a lot of things that normally we don’t do,” he said. “The first two goals, we had the puck on our stick, and I think it was just the jitters. We calmed down after the first period, went at them and got a huge two points.”

Each team has two games remaining. The Senators play Thursday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers. The Penguins host the New York Islanders on Friday.

NOTES: Penguins D Kris Letang missed his fifth game with a concussion. But Letang has resumed training and coach Mike Johnston said he could be available for the playoffs if Pittsburgh qualifies. ... Senators RW Chris Neil is practicing with the team and cleared for contact, but it’s unlikely he plays again during the regular season unless the team suffers an injury at the position. ... Penguins D Christian Ehrhoff missed his seventh game with an upper-body injury, but Johnston said he’s skating in Pittsburgh and could rejoin the team this weekend. ... Senators D Erik Karlsson needed one goal on Tuesday to break the record for most goals by an Ottawa defenseman he established two days earlier when he scored his 21st against Toronto. The All-Star defenseman had one assist in the win, but no goals. ... Senators RW Bobby Ryan has one goal in his last 18 games, including Tuesday.