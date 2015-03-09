Preview: Penguins at Sharks

The Pittsburgh Penguins look to complete a perfect three-game sweep of the California contingent when they visit the San Jose Sharks on Monday. Patric Hornqvist has fueled the Penguins to six wins in their last seven contests, collecting seven goals and two assists in that stretch. The 28-year-old Swede scored twice in Friday’s 5-2 victory over league-leading Anaheim before netting his 22nd goal in a 1-0 overtime triumph versus Los Angeles the following night.

“Now we know we can play against anyone, and we have to build on that,” said Hornqvist, who recorded game-winning goals in back-to-back contests for the first time since Jan. 5-6, 2011 - ironically, also against the Ducks and Kings. Pittsburgh, which resides three points behind the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Islanders, has struggled mightily in San Jose - posting an 0-9-1 mark with one tie in its last 11 visits. The Sharks hardly have been dominant at home of late, dropping a 3-2 decision to Vancouver on Saturday to fall to 1-7-2 in their last 10 at SAP Center.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (38-18-9): With all due respect to Hornqvist, Marc-Andre Fleury hasn’t been too shabby in his own right - as evidenced by his 31-save performance against the Kings for his league-leading ninth shutout. “It feels good for the team,” Fleury said in a bid to deflect some of the praise to his mates. “We want to get ready for the playoffs.” Evgeni Malkin saw his seven-game point streak end on Saturday, but he has registered two goals and three assists in six career meetings with San Jose.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (32-26-8): Joe Thornton collected a goal and an assist versus the Canucks and did the same in his last meeting with Pittsburgh, resulting in San Jose’s 5-3 win on March 6, 2014. Antti Niemi made 19 saves in that game to improve to 3-1-1 lifetime against the Penguins. Rookie Melker Karlsson tallied in consecutive contests versus Vancouver and Joe Pavelski added an assist in both meetings to extend his point streak to five games, during which he has scored one goal and set up five others.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby has yet to score a goal in six career meetings with San Jose.

2. The Sharks have netted five power-play goals in their last five contests.

3. The Penguins are 7-2-0 against Pacific Division representatives this season while San Jose is 5-6-2 versus Metropolitan members.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Sharks 2