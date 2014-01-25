Preview: Penguins at Stars

The Dallas Stars lost nine of their first 10 games this month, but they appear to have turned the corner following a pair of impressive victories. Dallas opened its five-game homestand by routing Minnesota (4-0) and Toronto (7-1) but faces a major challenge when the Eastern Conference-leading Pittsburgh Penguins pay a visit Saturday. “We’ve found our confidence back again,” Stars captain Jamie Benn said. “We know how we have to play to win hockey games. I think we’ve seen that the last two games.”

Since losing back-to-back road games against Montreal and Boston on Nov. 23-25, the Penguins have reeled off 21 wins in 26 contests (21-4-1) to move nine points clear of Boston and Tampa Bay in the East. Pittsburgh has scored at least four goals in six of nine games in January and amassed 11 tallies in back-to-back wins over Montreal and the New York Islanders. The Penguins have dominated the series against Dallas, winning seven of the last eight matchups dating to the 2003-04 season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (36-13-2): As potent as the offense is, Pittsburgh also owns the league’s top-ranked penalty-killing unit with a success rate of 88.4 percent and has nullified 34-of-37 short-handed situations over the last dozen games. The Penguins also are getting plenty of production from their defensemen, who combined for 12 points in the last two victories. Matt Niskanen has registered two goals and seven assists during a career-high six-game point streak while rookie blue-liner Olli Maatta has two tallies and five points in his last four contests.

ABOUT THE STARS (23-20-8): Dallas rebounded from its 1-8-1 start in 2014 to hand Minnesota only its third loss in 10 games before ending Toronto’s six-game winning streak. Benn had a goal - the 100th of his career - and three assists in the romp over the Maple Leafs while the Stars extended their streak to six consecutive games with at least one power-play goal. The Stars also are receiving an offensive boost from their defense corps, which has combined for two goals and eight assists in the last two games.

OVERTIME

1. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who leads the league with 72 points, has four goals and three assists in four career games versus Dallas.

2. The Stars haven’t scored a power-play goal in seven straight games since December 2010.

3. Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury is 6-0-0 lifetime against Dallas.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Stars 2