Preview: Penguins at Wild

After avenging a humbling loss in resounding style, the Pittsburgh Penguins look to carry the momentum into a Friday matinee against the Minnesota Wild. The reigning Stanley Cup champions are coming off a 6-1 thrashing at the New York Rangers - 48 hours after allowing five unanswered goals in a 5-2 home loss to New York.

“When our team plays the game the right way, we control territory,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Wednesday's romp. “We make it hard for teams to gain access to our end zone.” Pittsburgh's six-goal eruption matched it total in regulation from the previous four games and allowed it to pull within two points of the first-place Rangers in the Metropolitan Division. The Wild scored more than two goals for only the second time in 10 games in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Winnipeg. The other was a 4-2 victory at Pittsburgh on Nov. 10, which marked the Penguins' first regulation home loss.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (12-5-3): Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby continued his torrid pace by scoring twice and setting up another tally versus New York, giving him an NHL-best 14 goals in as many games since missing the first six contests because of a concussion. Forward Phil Kessel had one goal and set up another Wednesday and notched a pair of assists Monday to give him a team-high 20 points - one more than Crosby. The Penguins failed on all five power-play chances in the home-and-home versus New York.

ABOUT THE WILD (10-7-2): Eric Staal broke a four-game point drought with an assist Wednesday, but the Penguins usually bring out his best. Staal had a goal and two assists against them two weeks ago, extending his success against Pittsburgh from his days in Carolina -- he has 22 goals and 29 assists in 50 career games against the Penguins. Zach Parise, limited to four appearances in the last 11 games because of injury and strep throat, had an empty-net tally and five shots on goal while paired with Staal on Wednesday.

OVERTIME

1. Wild G Devan Dubnyk has surrendered 13 goals in his last 11 starts.

2. Penguins G Matt Murray is 6-1-0 with a 1.58 goals-against average despite making five of his seven starts on the road.

3. The Wild have scored a power-play goal in three straight games for the first time this season.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Wild 2