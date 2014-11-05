Penguins hand Wild first home loss of season

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Despite him being winless after a month this season, giving goaltender Thomas Greiss the start proved to be the right move for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Greiss got his first win as a Penguin in his second start, making 33 saves in a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night while handing the Minnesota Wild their first home loss of the season.

Forward Nick Spaling, center Brandon Sutter, left winger Chris Kunitz and right winger Patrick Hornqvist had goals for the Penguins (8-2-1), who won their fifth game in a row.

“It was awesome just to get the win,” said Greiss, who came to Pittsburgh as a free agent over the summer after playing 25 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. “I didn’t feel too sharp. Bunch of rebounds I wasn’t too happy with, bunch of small things, but it’s just nice to get the win.”

Goalie Darcy Kuemper had 18 saves for Minnesota (7-4-0).

Minnesota’s power play, which is worst in the Western Conference this season, was 0-for-3 on the night, although right winger Nino Niederreiter scored short-handed for the team’s only offense.

The Minnesota goal snapped a streak of more than 200 minutes the Penguins had gone without an opponent scoring. They had notched 18 unanswered goals in that stretch.

“I think we took for granted just being at home,” Wild defenseman Ryan Suter said after his team fell to 5-1-0 at Xcel Energy Center. “We’ve had a lot of success here. We just came out flat and we thought that we just had to show up to get the win. That’s obviously not what happened.”

The Wild thought they made the score 3-2 on a late power play when a shot by center Mikko Koivu was gloved behind the goalie by Penguins center Marcel Goc during a scramble at the net. Replays showed the puck had crossed the goal line, but the officials ruled no goal due to interference with the goaltender.

Hornqvist’s empty-net goal a short time later put the game out of reach.

The Wild had more shots in the first period, but Pittsburgh had the only shot that mattered. In the final minute of the period, the Penguins took advantage of a Wild turnover, with right winger Steve Downie feeding a pass to Spaling, who flipped a shot past Kuemper for a 1-0 lead.

“I don’t know that we were completely ready to execute at the speed we needed to execute at,” said Wild coach Mike Yeo. “I don’t think we were ready to battle at the level we needed to battle at. But like I said, you’ve got to find it. You can weather a first couple minutes. We went through most of the first period and it was still 0-0 and most of the first period they only had four shots on goal too. But they were able to find their game better than we were.”

It took the Penguins three more minutes to get their next shot on goal, and that one also ended up behind Kuemper. Sutter, streaking down the right side on a 2-on-1 break, snapped off a shot from the top of the circle, beating the goalie on the stick side.

Pittsburgh’s NHL-leading power play made quick work of the Wild to take a 3-0 lead in the second. Kunitz re-directed a shot by center Evgeni Malkin past Kuemper just 11 seconds into their first power play of the game. It was the team-leading eighth goal of the season for Kunitz.

“Certainly teams are intimidated to take penalties now,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. “As a result of teams trying to be careful taking penalties, you get a little bit more space, you get a little bit more opportunities to take pucks to the net, those types of things, so our power play has been dangerous. It’s going to go through its ups and downs throughout the year but it’s certainly well-coordinated right now.”

NOTES: The Penguins recalled D Scott Harrington from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday. He has been called up three times this season without playing in a game for the NHL club. ... Politicians were ubiquitous at Xcel Energy Center on Election Night, although most of them were from another country. With four players from Finland (G Niklas Backstrom, C Mikko Koivu, C Mikael Granlund and LW Erik Haula) in their lineup, the Wild hosted 14 members of the Finnish Parliament on Tuesday night. ... Pittsburgh, in the midst of its longest road trip of the season, will visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. For the Penguins, Tuesday night’s matchup marked the first in a challenging stretch where they will play eight of 10 away from home. On Thursday, the Wild head to Canada for the first time this season to start a three-game road trip when they visit the Ottawa Senators.